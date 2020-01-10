Chaos adds 'smooya' to fill out roster

Chaos Esports Club went to the United Kingdom to complete its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, bringing aboard Owen “smooya” Butterfield after American Gage “Infinite” Green was moved to the bench.

Infinite joined the team in October when it was called Ben’s Anime Team and played 10 official maps before he was moved to the bench last week.

A free agent since the start of the new year when his German team BIG added two new players, smooya now moves to a North America-based squad. Plenty is expected of him as he joins a roster led by Josh “steel” Nissan.

Chaos’ first match with 20-year-old smooya is scheduled for later this month.

