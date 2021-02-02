Movistar Riders add smooya to roster

Movistar Riders signed AWPer Owen “smooya” Butterfield to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, the Spanish organization announced on Tuesday.

smooya, a 21-year-old from Great Britain, had been with the team during a productive trial period. With smooya in the fold, Movistar Riders captured the ESL European Championship, won the OneTap grand final, and were undefeated during their run in the Omen WGR European Challenge.

smooya previously spent a little under two months on a trial basis with c0ntact Gaming. He cited on Twitter at the time that a desire to play his role as the main player as well as misaligned future plans were his reasons for leaving the team. Previous teams include BIG and Chaos Esports Club.

“It’s official! Thank you @Movistar_Riders for the opportunity to represent you guys in the upcoming season, I will give my best to become the best team mate and version of myself possible,” smooya wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

“Thank you for all the support, time to get serious.”

Movistar Riders’ roster consists of Spaniards Alejandro “mopoz” Fernandez-Quejo Cano and Alejandro “alex” Masanet as well as Brazilian Lucas “steel” Lopes and Estonian Kristjan “shokz” Jakobson. Spaniard Galder “bladE” Barcena serves as the team’s coach.

