smooya announces free agency over social media

Owen “smooya” Butterfield announced on social media that he is once again a free agent.

The 20-year-old, who is an AWPer from the United Kingdom, previously was set to join the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team TIGER with Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer. That move did not come to fruition.

Undaunted, smooya said Wednesday on Twitter he would entertain offers from European and North American teams. He also said that he was determined to prove himself again following his abrupt end with Chaos Esports Club. He joined that team in January, but was benched due to visa issues.

—Field Level Media