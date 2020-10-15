smooya leaves c0ntact, wants to be in a bigger role

Owen “smooya” Butterfield left c0ntact at the end of his two-month trial, citing a desire to play his role as the main player as well as misaligned future plans as his reasoning.

smooya had been the secondary AWP, with Otto “ottoNd” Sihvo being the primary.

“It simply comes down to my role within the team and the long term plans they have,” the 21-year-old wrote on Twitter. “My main goal going forward is being the main AWP. I feel like in my time within Chaos I finally became my own player and want to continue on that path.”

smooya had been with Chaos from January to March, yet visa issues in the pandemic kept him from participating in the season.

smooya hopefully will have a better chance displaying his sniper skills with another team, and have better luck finding a team to consistently work with in the next season.

For now, c0ntact’s team consists of ottoNd, Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer, Rokas “EspiranTo” Milasauskas, Lotan “Spinx” Giladi, Neil “NeiL_M” Murphy, Georgi ‘SHiPZ” Grigorov and Luka “emi” Vukovic.

