Report: Snappi to join c0ntact

Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer is expected to join c0ntact once his contract is bought out from TIGER, HLTV.org reported Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Dane began 2020 on the roster of Heroic but also has competed with FunPlus Phoenix and Astralis. TIGER bought out his Heroic contract in May, but Snappi wound up being a spare part and wound up on the bench.

He most recently was on loan to Astralis as a substitute for Andreas “Xyp9x” Hojsleth, who is taking some time away from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive play.

It is not certain who will move to c0ntact’s bench once Snappi’s transfer is complete. HLTV.org said Snappi will be listed in the lineup for the cs_summit 6, the second Regional Major Ranking tournament in Europe, which is set to start on June 24.

—Field Level Media