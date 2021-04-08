MAD Lions add SPELLAN on trial basis

Teodor “SPELLAN” Nikolov of Bulgaria has been added to the MAD Lions’ Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on a trial basis, the Spanish organization announced Thursday.

SPELLAN, 23, will take the roster spot of former in-game leader Kristers “keen” Darznieks, who was released by the team on Tuesday. SPELLAN could make his debut for MAD Lions on Thursday in the open qualifier for IEM Summer.

SPELLAN, 23, most recently competed with SKADE from November 2019 to January of this year. He also played with Outlaws, Windigo Gaming and Epsilon Esports.

MAD Lions’ roster consists of Denmark’s Thomas “TMB” Bundsbaek, Poland’s Filip “tudsoN” Tudev, Ukraine’s Volodymyr “Woro2k” Veletniuk, Lithuania’s Justinas “jL” Lekavicius, Spain’s Pere “sausol” Solsona Saumell and SPELLAN. Poland’s Jakub “kuben” Gurczynski serves as the team’s coach, while Spain’s Jonathan “MusambaN1” Torrent is an assistant coach.

