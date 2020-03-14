Spirit replace BOOM in ESL Pro League 11 Europe

Team Spirit is replacing BOOM in ESL Pro League Season 11.

The competition begins on Monday.

BOOM, from Brazil, recently arrived in Malta, where the Pro League season was to have been played before the coronavirus forced organizers to move it online. But the team withdrew and left rather than face the risk of being quarantined as the virus spreads in Malta, coach Alessandro “Apoka” Marcucci said on Twitter.

The Sharks and Renegades previously withdrew from the tournament for the same reason, according to ESL Counter-Strike’s official Twitter account. None of the teams will be disqualified from the league.

Team Spirit, from Russia, will fill BOOM’s place in Group A. They are pooled with Astralis, ENCE, GODSENT, Ninjas in Pyjamas and Vitality, with the winner automatically advancing to the next stage.

—Field Level Media