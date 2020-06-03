MIBR eke out draw in BLAST Spring Showdown - Americas

MIBR rallied for a stunning 15-15 tie against Chaos Esports Club on Tuesday to remain unbeaten in Group A of the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown’s Americas event.

Chaos led 15-9 on Inferno before squandering six consecutive match points.

In the day’s other Group A match, FURIA Esports defeated Gen.G Esports 16-8 to leave both teams with 1-1 records. In Group B, Triumph topped Cloud9 16-13 in the opener for both clubs.

The BLAST Premier Spring Showdown, a 10-team $325,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled for June 2-7 at a site to be announced, but plans were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was split into two online competitions: a 10-team, $182,500 European division and an eight-team, $142,500 Americas division.

The Spring Showdown Americas event is divided into two four-team groups for round-robin play through Thursday. Each group game will consist of a single map, with three points awarded for a win and one for a tie.

The winner of each group will get a bye directly to one of the two playoff finals on Saturday, while the second- and third-place teams will head to the semifinals on Saturday. The fourth-place teams will be eliminated.

The winners of the two playoff finals will each earn $35,000 and a berth in the eight-team BLAST Premier Spring Americas finals. The two Saturday losers will meet Sunday, with the winner also earning a spot in the four-team, $250,000 online BLAST Premier Spring Americas Finals, scheduled for June 16-21.

Team Liquid already earned a place in the Spring Americas Finals based on their results in the Jan. 31-Feb. 16 regular season.

The champion of the Spring Americas Finals will receive a berth in the eight-team, $1.5 million BLAST Premier Global Final, set for Jan. 18-24, 2021, at a site to be determined. The Global Final will also include the winners of the Fall Finals and the ESL One Rio Major, two teams from the European Spring Finals as well as the top three teams from the BLAST Premier Circuit.

On Tuesday, MIBR (1-0-1) got 28 kills and a plus-8 kill-death differential from Brazil’s Fernando “fer” Alvarenga. Nathan “leaf” Orf topped Chaos (0-1-1) with 25 kills.

FURIA trailed Gen.G 7-5 before winning 11 of the next 12 rounds to seal the match. Brazil’s Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato paced FURIA with 27 kills and a plus-16 kill-death differential. Indonesia’s Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand and the United States’ Kenneth “koosta” Suen each had 14 kills for Gen.G.

The lone Group B match also featured a big comeback, as Triumph shook off an 11-5 deficit against Cloud9, winning 11 of the final 13 rounds. Four Triumph players had between 20 and 22 kills, with the United States’ Paytyn “Junior” Johnson posting a team-best plus-7 kill-death differential. The United States’ Josh “oSee” Ohm led Cloud9 with 23 kills and a plus-7 kill-death differential.

Three matches are scheduled for Wednesday:

Group A

MIBR vs. Gen.G Esports

Group B

Evil Geniuses vs. Cloud9

100 Thieves vs. Triumph

BLAST Premier Spring Showdown - Americas standings, with win-loss-tie record and point differential

Group A

1. MIBR, 1-0-1, plus-3

2. FURIA Esports, 1-1-0, plus-5

3. Gen.G Esports, 1-1-0, even

4. Chaos Esports Club, 0-1-1, minus-8

Group B

T1. Evil Geniuses, 1-0-0, plus-4

T1. Triumph, 1-0, plus-3

T3. Cloud9, 0-1, minus-3

T3. 100 Thieves, 0-1, minus-4

