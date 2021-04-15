9z, Heroic advance at BLAST Premier Spring Showdown

Heroic and 9z Team captured wins Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals at the BLAST Premier: Spring Showdown 2021.

Heroic swept SAW and 9z Team needed a reverse sweep to defeat Team Vitality. Heroic and 9z will face each other in the Round of 8 on Saturday.

SAW and Vitality are eliminated.

The 16-team, single-elimination tournament runs through Sunday, with the winner taking home $30,000 of the $162,500 prize pool. All matches are best-of-three, with the top two finishers advancing to the Spring Finals.

Heroic dominated SAW, winning 16-4 on Vertigo and 16-6 on Train. Every player scored a positive kills-to-deaths differential for Heroic. Casper “cadiaN” Moller led the all-Danish team with 39 kills and a plus-21 K-D differential.

It was far tougher afternoon for 9z, who dropped the opening map to Vitality 16-9 on Nuke. But 9z rebounded with a 16-11 win on Overpass and 16-12 on Inferno. Argentina’s Santino “try” Rigal was a powerhouse for 9z with 72 kills and a plus-29 differential.

Richard “shox” Papillon led the all-French side with 57 kills and a plus-4 differential.

Friday’s quarterfinals:

-OG vs G2 Esports

-Team Spirit vs. Dignitas

BLAST Premier Spring Showdown prize pool

1st-2nd: TBD, $30,000, 1,500 BLAST premier points

3rd-4th: TBD, $16,250, 625 points

5th-8th: TBD, $10,000, 187.5 points

9th-16th: $3,750: Astralis, Endpoint, Extra Salt, Team Liquid, Team Vitality, SAW, mibr, NASR Esports

