G2, Gambit notch wins, secure spots in BLAST Premier: Spring Finals

G2 Esports and Gambit Esports each recorded wins in the BLAST Premier: Spring Showdown 2021 Sunday to secure coveted spots in the upcoming Spring Finals set for June.

G2 pulled off a reverse sweep for a 2-1 victory over Team Spirit. Spirit got on the board with 16-6 win on Mirage before G2 rallied back with a 16-12 win on Dust II and a 19-17 overtime decision on Nuke.

Nikola “NiKo” Kovac of Bosnia and Herzegovina notched 65 kills and a plus-7 kills-to-death differential to pace G2 and earn the top player rating (1.19). Russia’s Nikolay “mir” Bityukov was Spirit’s top performer with 74 kills and a plus-19 differential, both tops in the match.

Gambit was pushed to three maps by Heroic after opening with a 16-6 win on Inferno and dropping a 16-9 decision on Vertigo. Gambit wrapped the 2-1 victory with a comeback 16-12 triumph on Train after trailing 7-0 early in the map.

Russian Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov recorded 59 kills and a plus-16 kills-to-death K/D differential for Gambit. Heroic’s all-Danish team was led by Rene “TeSeS” Madsen, whose 1.13 was the squad’s top player rating, with 54 kills and a minus-2 differential.

The 16-team, single-elimination tournament began Tuesday, with the winners each taking home $30,000 of the $162,500 prize pool. All matches were best-of-three, with the top two finishers advancing to the Spring Finals and earning 1,500 BLAST premier points.

BLAST Premier Spring Showdown prize pool:

1st-2nd: G2 Esports, Gambit Esports; $30,000, 1,500 BLAST premier points

3rd-4th: Team Spirit, Heroic; $16,250, 625 points

5th-8th: OG, Dignitas, 9z Team, Furia Esports; $10,000, 187.5 points

9th-16th: Astralis, Endpoint, Extra Salt, Team Liquid, Team Vitality, SAW, mibr, NASR Esports; $3,750

--Field Level Media