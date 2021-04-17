G2, Spirit move into semifinals at BLAST Premier Spring Showdown

G2 Esports and Team Spirit each captured wins Friday to advance to the semifinals at the BLAST Premier: Spring Showdown 2021.

Spirit engineered a reverse sweep to defeat Dignitas while G2 Esports had to rebound to pull off their 2-1 win against OG. G2 Esports and Spirit will face each other in the Round of 4 on Sunday.

OG and Dignitas are eliminated.

The 16-team, single-elimination tournament runs through Sunday, with the winner taking home $30,000 of the $162,500 prize pool. All matches are best-of-three, with the top two finishers advancing to the Spring Finals.

OG pushed G2 from the start, taking them to overtime before G2 won 25-23 on Nuke and then winning the second map 16-3 on Dust 2. G2 won the decisive map 16-12 on Inferno. Nemanja “huNter-” Kovac of Bosnia and Herzegovina paced G2 with 83 kills and a plus-10 kills-deaths differential.

After dropping the opening map to Dignitas 16-14 on Nuke, Spirit bounced back with a 16-9 win on Dust 2 and 16-7 victory on Inferno.

Russia’s Nikolay “mir” Bityukov led the Spirit with 69 kills and a plus-20 differential.

Friday’s quarterfinals:

-9z Team vs. Heroic

-FURIA Esports vs. Gambit Esports

BLAST Premier Spring Showdown prize pool

1st-2nd: TBD, $30,000, 1,500 BLAST premier points

3rd-4th: TBD, $16,250, 625 points

5th-8th: OG, Dignitas, TBD, $10,000, 187.5 points

9th-16th: $3,750: Astralis, Endpoint, Extra Salt, Team Liquid, Team Vitality, SAW, mibr, NASR Esports

--Field Level Media