Heroic, Gambit advance at BLAST Premier Spring Showdown

Heroic and Gambit Esports each recorded wins Saturday to advance to the semifinals at the BLAST Premier: Spring Showdown 2021.

Those two clubs will meet in one semifinal encounter on Sunday, while G2 Esports will tangle with Team Spirit in the other.

Heroic completed a sweep of 9z Team after posting a 16-8 win on Mirage and 16-12 victory on Inferno.

Denmark’s Rasmus “sjuush” Beck notched 52 kills and a plus-21 kills-to-death differential to pace Heroic.

Spain’s Rajohn “EasTor” Linato had 35 kills and joined Argentina’s Santino “try” Rigal with a team-best minus-5 kills-to-death differential for 9z Team.

Gambit Esports dispatched Furia Esports after sandwiching a 16-6 win on Mirage and 16-5 victory on Train around a 16-14 setback on Overpass.

Russian Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov recorded 62 kills and a plus-24 kills-to-death differential for Gambit Esports.

Furia Esports was led by Paytyn “junior” Johnson, who had 55 kills and a plus-6 kills-to-death differential.

9z Team and Furia Esports are eliminated.

The 16-team, single-elimination tournament runs through Sunday, with the winner taking home $30,000 of the $162,500 prize pool. All matches are best-of-three, with the top two finishers advancing to the Spring Finals.

BLAST Premier Spring Showdown prize pool

1st-2nd: TBD, $30,000, 1,500 BLAST premier points

3rd-4th: TBD, $16,250, 625 points

5th-8th: OG, Dignitas, 9z Team, Furia Esports, $10,000, 187.5 points

9th-16th: $3,750: Astralis, Endpoint, Extra Salt, Team Liquid, Team Vitality, SAW, mibr, NASR Esports

