Sweeps highlight start of BLAST Premier Spring Showdown

OG, G2 Esports and Dignitas swept their way to victories Tuesday on the first day in Round of 16 action at the BLAST Premier: Spring Showdown 2021.

In the first day of the six-day event, OG defeated Astralis, G2 ousted Endpoint and Dignitas dispatched Team Liquid -- all by 2-0 scores.

The wins by OG and G2 set them up for a Friday matchup in the Round of 8, while Dignitas awaits the winner of Wednesday’s Round-of-16 battle between Team Spirit and Extra Salt.

The 16-team, single-elimination tournament runs from Tuesday through Sunday, with the winner taking home $30,000 of the $162,500 prize pool.

All matches are best-of-three, with the top two finishers advancing to the Spring Finals.

OG jumped to an 8-2 lead against Astralis before winning their opening map 16-7 on Inferno. It looked like more of the same on Dust II as OG led 5-1 early, but a 10-2 Astralis run flipped the scoreboard. Down 11-7, OG fought back and eventually won 19-17 in overtime for the match triumph.

Valdemar “valde” Bjørn Vangså of Denmark carried the load for the victors, recording a match-high 48 kills and plus-22 kill/death differential. Astralis was led by Emil “Magisk” Reif, who topped his all-Danish squad with 38 kills and a plus-3 K/D ratio.

G2 advanced via sweep, but was forced to hold off fierce comeback bids on each map. Starting on Inferno, G2 raced to leads of 5-1 and 13-6, then watched their 15-11 lead trimmed to 15-14 before they scored the clinching point in a 16-14 nailbiter. G2 began with 5-0 and 7-3 leads on Dust II, only to see Endpoint rip off five straight points. But G2 responded with their own five-point run and eventually scored a 16-11 victory.

G2’s Nemanja “huNter” Kovac of Bosnia and Herzegovina took match-high honors with 49 kills, while countryman and cousin Nikola “NiKo” Kovac led all players with a plus-17 K/D differential. The United Kingdom’s Kia “Surreal” Man headlined scoring for Endpoint with 40 kills and an even K/D differential.

Dignitas scored the match’s first eight points in building an insurmountable 14-1 edge in opening with a 16-5 rout on Nuke. After building an early 4-0 lead on Vertigo, Dignitas watched Liquid storm back on a 7-1 scoring run before pushing back en route to a 16-13 win to take the match.

Dignitas was powered in victory by the Sweden duo of Ludvig “HEAP” Alonso (47 kills, plus-19 K/D differential) and Jonas “Lekr0” Olofsson (47 kills, plus-18). American Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski and Brazil’s Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo each had 31 kills for Liquid.

Upcoming matches in Round-of-16 play:

Team Spirts vs. Extra Salt

Team Vitality vs. 9z Team

SAW vs. Heroic

FURIA Esports vs. MIBR

NASR Esports vs. Gambit Esports

--Field Level Media