Sweeps continue at BLAST Premier Spring Showdown

Team Spirit, FURIA Esports and Gambit Esports all recorded sweeps Wednesday as play continued in the Round of 16 at the BLAST Premier: Spring Showdown 2021.

Spirit defeated Extra Salt, FURIA eliminated MIBR and Gambit took down NASR Esports, all by 2-0 scores.

FURIA and Gambit will meet in the Round of 8 on Saturday, while Spirit will face Dignitas on Saturday.

There are two matches remaining in the Round of 16 on Thursday: Team Vitality vs. 9z Team and SAW vs. Heroic.

The 16-team, single-elimination tournament runs through Sunday, with the winner taking home $30,000 of the $162,500 prize pool.

All matches are best-of-three, with the top two finishers advancing to the Spring Finals.

Spirit won 16-10 on Train and 16-8 on Dust II. Russia’s Abdul “degster” Gasanov led the way for Spirit with 46 kills and a plus-19 kills-deaths differential. Italy’s Edgar “MarKE” Maldonado had 40 kills and a plus-2 differential for Extra Salt.

FURIA squeaked out a 16-14 victory on Mirage before winning 16-10 on Vertigo. Brazil’s Yuri “yuurih” Santos tallied 43 kills and a plus-10 K-D differential to lead FURIA, while countryman Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes had 46 kills and an even differential for MIBR.

Gambit opened with a 16-8 win on Dust II and dominated on Vertigo, 16-2. Kazakhstan’s Abay “Hobbit” Khasenov led Gambit with 48 kills and matched Russia’s Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov with a team-high plus-26 differential. NASR got 27 kills and a minus-7 differential from Jordan’s Abd-Alrahman “REAL1ZE” Arabiat.

