Esports
April 29, 2020 / 6:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sprout and 'oskar' part ways

FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

1 Min Read

Sprout and Tomas “oskar” Stastny parted ways Wednesday.

“Due to unbridgeable differences we separate from @CSGOoskar with immediate effect which we find really regrettable,” the team posted on Twitter. “It has been a mutual decision and we wish him only good.”

The 28-year-old Czech AWPer had been with Sprout since January.

“We didn’t see eye to eye in-game, we had different views on how to play the game,” oskar told HLTV.org.

The departure leaves Sprout with four players: Denis “denis” Howell, Timo “Spiidi” Richter, Josef “faveN” Baumann and Pawel “dycha” Dycha.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below