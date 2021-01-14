First CS:GO major of 2021 scheduled for October

Stockholm is slated to host the richest Counter-Strike: Global Offensive major ever this fall.

The $2 million PGL Major Stockholm 2021 is scheduled to be played Oct. 23-Nov. 7. If health and safety conditions permit, fans will be admitted for the final matches at the Ericcson Globe Arena, which seats 16,000.

It will be the first major broadcast in 4K.

The ESL One Rio major was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Game developer Valve also scrapped plans to hold a major this spring.

--Field Level Media