PGL Stockholm Major could be forced out of Sweden

The planned PGL Stockholm Major could follow The International 10 out of Sweden over visa issues.

The Swedish government hasn’t put esports into the country’s sports federation, which has led to the difficulty in securing visas.

The Stockholm Major, set for Oct. 23 to Nov. 11, is the first Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event sponsored by Valve since the StarLadder Berlin Major in September 2019. The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of such events in 2020.

“There is no new development, we can decide any day now to move it from Sweden,” PGL’s CEO Silviu Stroie told Swedish publication SportExpressen, translated via Google. “We are still hopeful of getting the exemption we requested to bring in the players, but there has been no indication at all as to whether it will happen or not.”

The publication also reported that Sweden’s esports association released a letter asking the government for assistance to allow major international esports tournaments to be held in the country without recognition from the Swedish Sports Federation.

Valve announced last week that the $40 million I10 Dota 2 championship event will take place in Bucharest, Romania, from Oct. 7-17 because of the visa issue.

The prize pool at the Stockholm Major is about $2 million.

