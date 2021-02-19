ENCE part ways with suNny

Miikka “suNny” Kemppi took to social media on Friday to announce that he has been released from ENCE’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

The 26-year-old Finn’s fourth stint with the club came to an end following a two-month spell on the bench.

“Good news today, I am officially a free agent!” suNny wrote on Twitter. “in the past months there hasn’t been anything else to do than think and practice individually. One thing is very sure for the future. I am eager and ready to play and compete on the big stages again. “

ENCE also announced the move on Twitter.

“ENCE and Miikka @suNny Kemppi have come to a mutual agreement to terminate his contract,” the organization wrote. “We wish him the best of luck and thank him for his efforts with us.”

suNny’s first stint with ENCE eSports occurred back in 2013. He has also competed with mousesports, Team Menace, Team ROCCAT and PENTA Sports, among others.

