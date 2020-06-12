Report: Swole Patrol weigh return to CS:GO

One month after Swole Patrol dissolved, the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive squad might be reconstructed, Jarek “DeKay” Lewis reported Thursday on dbltap.com.

Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro, Edgar “MarKE” Maldonado, Ryan “freakazoid” Abadir and Austin “Cooper-“ Abadir reportedly would make up the bulk of the reformed team.

Swole Patrol disbanded shortly after the DreamHack Masters Spring 2020: North American Qualifier ended in late April, when the team finished in fourth place and failed to reach the main event.

Victor “food” Wong exited Swole Patrol on May 6, making the switch to Valorant and signing with T1.

Three days later, Zellsis and Cooper- both left the team, and freakazoid followed them out the door on May 10. freakazoid and Zellsis reportedly weighed moving to Valorant but didn’t land with a team.

Most of the Swole Patrol players had joined or rejoined the squad in March after they were released by eUnited, which exited CS:GO competition.

Armeen “a2z” Toussi officially remains Swole Patrol’s coach, but DeKay reported that it is uncertain if he will preside over the newly reformed group.

