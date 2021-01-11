Team Envy disband entire CS:GO roster

Team Envy disbanded their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster and coaching staff, the organization announced on Monday.

The roster consisted of Noah “Nifty” Francis, Bugra “Calyx” Arkin of Turkey, Thomas “Thomas” Utting of the United Kingdom, Nikola “LEGIJA” Ninic of Germany and Michal “MICHU” Muller and coach Jakub “Kuben” Gurczynski of Poland. They will be “available for transfer effective immediately, in the interest of allowing players and staff to pursue new opportunities,” Envy said.

“Today we bid farewell to Envy CS:GO,” Team Envy wrote Monday on Twitter. “Thank you to all of our players & staff for your time and dedication while on Envy. We wish you all the best in the future.”

The Team Envy organization also said that it “plans to evaluate its future roster options and continue conversations to improve the Counter-Strike competitive scene with tournament organizers like B Site and CS:GO developer Valve.”

The decision to disband the roster and coaching staff comes less than a year after Team Envy joined Flashpoint in May.

Team Envy has participated in CS:GO since 2015.

