Team Envy release ryann and moose, hire head coach

Team Envy released two players, shifted their head coach to a playing position and hired a new coach in a busy day of transactions.

The Texas-based team announced the changes on Thursday.

Cut from the team were Ryan “ryann” Welsh and Kaleb “moose” Jayne, both of whom had been with the organization less than a year.

Filling one of the roster spots will be Nikola “LEGIJA” Ninic, who joined Envy as the head coach on Jan. 31. LEGIJA tweeted on Thursday that he was happy to take on the new role.

“Back as a player! Excited for this one,” wrote LEGIJA, 29, who began as a player in 2012. “ will give it my all.”

Replacing LEGIJA as coach is Jakub “kuben” Gurczynski, a veteran coach from Poland. He helmed Virtus.pro from February 2015 until December 2019. He also will be the team manager.

Envy also put out a call for a fifth player to complete the roster through the end of 2020.

The team now consists of Noah “Nifty” Francis, Michal “MICHU” Muller, Bugra “Calyx” Arkin, LEGIJA and coach kuben.

—Field Level Media