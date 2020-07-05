Team Secret add smF to roster

Team Secret signed Danni “smF” Dyg to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the organization announced on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Dane has served as a stand-in for Team Secret since the departure of Filip “tudsoN” Tudev in June.

Team Secret’s Martin “PERCY” Wessel is a familiar teammate for smF, with the two joining forces on Maknitude, LPSP! and Copenhagen Wolves.

The addition of smF comes four days after Team Secret parted ways with Flatron “juanflatroo” Halimi, who cited internal conflicts as his reason for leaving the club. He had been with Team Secret since November.

Team Secret’s roster consists of Guy “anarkez” Trachtman, Dionis “sinnopsyy” Budeci, PERCY and smF.

—Field Level Media