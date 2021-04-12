RpK out, Kyojin in for Team Vitality

Team Vitality will move Cedric “RpK” Guipouy from its active roster to the bench following the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown, the organization announced Monday.

Replacing the 31-year-old veteran will be his fellow Frenchman, Jayson “?Kyojin?” Nguyen Van.

The roster shift comes following disappointing results at IEM Katowice and ESL Pro League 13 when the French team failed to advance out of the group stage.

“It’s one of these tough decisions that we have to make,” coach Remy “?XTQZZZ?” Quoniam said. “Cedric is an example as an achiever, consistent and inspiring player. The team is facing some difficulties and we need to find a new pace.

“It’s never easy to let a legendary, inspiring and consistent player such as RpK step back from competition, and we’ll do everything we can do to support him in what’s yet to come.”

RpK said he will consider his plans.

“Unfortunately, Blast Premier Showdown will be my last tournament with the team. I’ll give my best this week for the boys and @TeamVitality,” Rpk tweeted. “After that, I’ll take some time off and think about what I’ll be doing in the future. Thanks all for the support, I’ll keep you updated.”

RpK, a Counter-Strike pro since 2006, enjoyed great success with Vitality after joining the team in October 2018. That includes multiple tournament titles, including at the Esports Championship Season 7 Finals, DreamHack Open Atlanta 2018 and EPICENTER 2019.

Kyojin, 22, is making his first appearance on the major CS:GO stage.

The BLAST Premier Spring Showdown is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Vitality will meet 9z Team in the opening round.

Following the tournament, Vitality’s all-French starting lineup will be comprised of Dan “?apEX?” Madesclaire, Mathieu “?ZywOo?” Herbaut, Richard “?shox?” Papillon, Kevin “?misutaaa?” Rabier and Kyojin.

