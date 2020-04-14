TeamOne give up Road to Rio South America slot

TeamOne withdrew from the Road to Rio South America qualifier on Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic, temporarily derailing the squad’s hopes of reaching the ESL One: Rio Major in November.

While the South America qualifier for the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive major is set to be held online, TeamOne owner Alexandre “kakavel” Peres said Monday in a YouTube video that the Brazilian club would have had to return to Brazil to compete. The players are currently all at the team’s Los Angeles facility.

Peres said TeamOne will now attempt to reach the Rio Major via the North American region. While South America has just one available qualifying place for the ESL One: Rio Major, which will send a team to the opening “Contenders” round, North America is allotted one spot in the Contenders round, one in the “Challengers” round and three in the “Legends” round.

There was no immediate word on which squad would take the place of TeamOne in the Road to Rio South America qualifier, which will run April 22-26. RED Canids, BOOM Esports, Isurus and a fourth team will compete in the $10,000 event.

TeamOne had placed fourth in the Americas Minor Championship - Rio 2020: South American Closed Qualifier in March before placing third in the ESEA Season 33: Premier Division - North America.

The club’s biggest payday in recent years came with a fourth-place finish at the 2017 World Electronic Sports Games.

—Field Level Media