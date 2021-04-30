Heroic's cadiaN, TeSeS to play despite COVID-19 diagnosis

Casper “cadiaN” Moller and Rene “TeSeS” Madsen are expected to participate for Heroic at DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 on Friday, despite positive COVID-19 tests, the team said.

The $250,000, 16-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament is being played online.

The team said the players tested positive following their opening round victory over Pain on Thursday.

“Casper is experiencing mild symptoms and Rene is not experiencing any symptoms at all,” the Denmark-based team said in a statement posted to Twitter. “Both players have chosen to play in the match against BIG (Friday).

“The team has since been separated, where the remaining players have either gone home or are isolated in their hotel rooms. We are closely monitoring the other players’s health, and following all Danish authorities recommendations.”

Heroic and BIG each are 1-0 in Group B play entering Friday’s match.

--Field Level Media