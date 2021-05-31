Budapest Five part ways with torzsi

Budapest Five bought out the contract of AWPer Adam “torzsi” Torzsas, moving on from the 19-year-old Hungarian.

He had been with the club’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team since May 2020. He previously was with Salamander, GAMERZONE.gg, HoP eSport and HyperioN e-Sports.

“Today we say goodbye to @torzsics as he was bought out from his contract. He was a key player to our team, and we wish him the best of luck for the future!” Budapest Five wrote Monday on its official Twitter account.

“We would like to thank him for all his efforts and helping us push to where we are today. You will not be forgotten.”

Budapest Five’s current roster consists of Hungarians Andras “coolio” Fercsak, Levente “fleav” Fordo and Kornel “kory” Szedlar as well as Dion “FASHR” Derksen of the Netherlands, who is on trial. Spain’s Antonio “Cr0n0s” Soriano is the coach, and Hungary’s Patrik “bodito” Boda has been benched.

