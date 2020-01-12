Tricked unveil new Danish roster

Tricked announced a new Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on Sunday, signing a lineup of experienced professional Danish players.

“I’m delighted with this new lineup,” said Tricked Esports’ sports director Morten “Phy” Jensen in a post on the organization’s website.

“We have gotten all the players that were on our priority list. They all both have the personalities and talents to make it very far. We have now begun the slow but steady grind according to our manual for success. Our shared ambition is to make it within Top 30 in the world, and we aim to do that within 12 months. 2020 is going to be an exciting year for our CS:GO department.”

The roster for the Danish organization is set, drawing on players who previously competed for maquinas and Fragsters:

—Andreas “kiR” Kirstein

—Oliver “kwezz” Rasmussen

—Philip “Lucky” Ewald

—Nicolai “torben” Amorim

—Magnus “Toft” Toft

—Philippe “Winspai” Ouabaid (coach)

Tricked will debut the lineup at Geeks Gone Wild #25 in Aalborg, Denmark, on Jan. 24-25.

—Field Level Media