Triumph returns to CS:GO with trio of new players

Triumph Gaming announced its return to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with three additions to its roster on Tuesday.

“We’re back,” the organization tweeted.

Triumph experienced some success in lower-level events last year and finished second at IEM Beijing Online. However, the roster needed to be retooled following the departures of Michael “Grim” Wince (Team Liquid) and Paytyn “Junior” Johnson (FURIA Esports).

In-game leader Alan “Shakezullah” Hardeman returns along with Brendan “Bwills” Williams. They will be joined by newcomers Austin “Cooper-” Abadir, Danny “cxzi” Strzelczyk, and Wesley “viz” Harris.

The entire roster, aside from Brazilian coach Marcos “tacitus” Castilho, is from the United States.

Cooper- was most recently with Swole Patrol, which disbanded in September. He did compete with Mythic in DreamHack Masters Winter 2020 North America and the first ESEA Winter Cash Cup, per HLTV.org records.

cxzi recently played as a fill-in for Gen.G in ESL Pro League Season 12 while viz competed for Third Impact in ESEA MDL two seasons ago.

Noticeably missing was Erik “penny” Penny, who announced that he is a restricted free agent and planning a move to Valorant.

“For any inquiries, please contact me or Triumph directly,” the Canadian tweeted. “Excited for the future.”

Triumph are next expected to compete at the $30,000 DreamHack Open January North America beginning Jan. 27.

--Field Level Media