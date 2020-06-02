Esports
tudsoN a free agent after leaving Secret

Filip “tudsoN” Tudev is a free agent after parting ways with Team Secret, he announced Tuesday on social media.

“From now on, I am a free agent!” tudsoN wrote in a statement, translated from Polish, on Facebook. “I would like to thank Secret for everything, a really very good organization and I could never say a bad word about them.

“These 8 months have been really cool since creating a mix, which made a lot of upsets in ECS for top teams to create a team together. I have gained a lot of valuable experience and I hope i have shown many what I can do even if it wasn’t on my basic loan and I hope that I will show you what I can do as a sniper again. I am open to proposals as an AWPER from EU I PL!”

tudsoN, 20, joined Secret in November and served as AWPer until being benched in mid-May in favor of Guy “anarkez” Trachtman.

He previously spent short stints with Pompa Team and SEAL Esports.

