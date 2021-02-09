Ninjas in Pyjamas part ways with twist

Simon “twist” Eliasson announced over social media on Tuesday that he been released from his contract with Ninjas in Pyjamas.

The 26-year-old Swede joined NIP in September 2019 as an AWPer before transitioning to a rifling role midway through 2020. Recently, twist had been benched ahead of BLAST Premier Spring Groups, with the team electing to use Erik “ztr” Gustafsson as a stand-in.

“Officially a free agent thanks @NIPGaming for everything i’ll miss meeting all the people at the office i wish you nothing but the best,” twist wrote on Twitter. “Uncertain where the future holds but im eager to get back to (competition)!”

NIP chief operating officer Jonas Gundersen also took to social media to announce the move.

“We’ve decided to release twist from his contract, so he can find a new home, given all the hard work he’s done here,” Gundersen wrote.

--Field Level Media