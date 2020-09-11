ENCE coach Twista suspended for 2017 bug use

ENCE suspended their CS:GO head coach Slaava “Twista” Rasanen Friday after he admitted to exploiting a bug in 2017, before his time with them.

The Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) is currently conducting an investigation, a process that is expected to take 2-3 weeks. Twista could have been allowed to continue coaching during that time, but ENCE chose to suspend him until further notice.

“While Twista has done a stellar job coaching the team at ENCE and we have no reason to believe he has had any foul play during his time with us, we take competitive integrity very seriously,” ENCE states. “Suspending him to conclude the investigation was the only course of action we saw to be right.”

According to dotesports.com, the bug in question was a spectating bug that allowed coaches to spectate anywhere on the map, providing an unfair advantage to the team. At least three other coaches have already been banned for using the bug, the website reported.

Twista was coaching with iGame.com in 2017, according to liquipedia.net. He joined ENCE in August 2018.

ENCE said they will wait until the end of the investigation before speaking further on the topic.

