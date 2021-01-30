Twistzz joins FaZe Clan's CS:GO roster

FaZe Clan added Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, the team announced Saturday.

The team said he will move into starting lineup, and it is expected that Markus “Kjaerbye” Kjaerbye will move to the bench.

Twistzz, a 21-year-old from Canada, decided to leave Team Liquid after the 2020 season. He joined Liquid in April 2017 and was the MVP of the team’s runs through ESL One New York in 2018 and IEM Sydney in 2019.

Liquid won titles in 2018 and ‘19.

In addition to Twistzz and Kjaerbye, who is from Denmark, FaZe has Havard “rain” Nygaard of Norway, Brazilian Marcelo “coldzera” David, Latvian Helvijs “broky” Saukants and “Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer of Sweden on the roster. Additional roster changes are expected, however.

In a post on Twitter, Twistzz said he was happy to join FaZe.

“The next step in my career, the chance to continue my growth as a player and to get back to where I want to be,” he wrote. “Trophies are in the future and I believe in myself and my teammates that we can be the best, super excited for this opportunity.”

Twistzz is scheduled to debut with FaZe during BLAST Premier Spring Groups competition, which begins in February.

