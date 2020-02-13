TYLOO to replace ViCi Gaming at IEM Katowice

ViCi Gaming has been forced to withdraw from IEM Katowice later this month because one of its players cannot get a visa as China continues to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

TYLOO Gaming, the runner-up of the Asian Closed Qualifier last month, will replace ViCi at the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive major.

IEM Katowice is scheduled from Feb. 24 to March 1 in Katowice, Poland.

The player who could not get his visa was not named, and Intel Extreme Masters said his appointment to get the documentation was canceled because of the coronavirus.

While ViCi and TYLOO both are based in China, TYLOO has been training in Ukraine.

“We will definitely do our best and carry on the will of the fellow Chinese team in this special time!” TYLOO tweeted on Thursday.

IEM Katowice will mark the debut Seon-ho “xeta” Son for TYLOO, which will be competing in Group B.

CBS News reported Thursday that the death toll from the coronavirus has reached 1,370, with more than 60,000 people worldwide infected with the illness.

—Field Level Media