DreamHack, ESL North America announce partnership with U.S. Navy

In an effort to shift its marketing strategy, the United States Navy is partnering with DreamHack and ESL North America for several LAN events as well as Navy-sponsored Bring Your Own Controller tournaments.

DreamHack made the official announcement on Twitter on Monday, noting the U.S. Navy will be a joint partner in DreamHack Anaheim from Feb. 21-23, and DreamHack Dallas on May 22-24. Additionally, the U.S. Navy will be featured in CS:GO content.

“We know gaming is a hobby for many who serve their country, so to unite our festival in Anaheim with this respected military branch is particularly meaningful to us,” said DreamHack co-CEO Marcus Lindmark. “The Navy will bring some really unique activations to our fans in the U.S. and we are looking forward to offering this experience to our attendees.”

“The Navy is excited to partner with DreamHack and ESL as we enter the esports space,” said rear admiral Brendan R. McLane, commander, U.S. Navy Recruiting Command. “Like the Navy, esports requires a variety of skills and roles and a strong commitment to continual improvement. Our partnership will help align the U.S. Navy’s passion for competition with esports fans both on-site at DreamHack North American events and through unique online content on ESL channels.”

The Navy will be integrated into all aspects of the DreamHack festivals, which will feature a dedicated Navy row, Navy-sponsored BYOC tournaments and Navy sailors will be on hand all weekend for fans to challenge one-on-one in any game of their choice. Naval IT/engineers also will be available on-site to help fans with BYOC set-up and take-down.

Additionally, the U.S. Navy will be integrated into DreamHack’s esports broadcasts, including the 2020 DreamHack Open.

