Report: Valve cancels plans for spring major

Valve, the game developer of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, has canceled plans to hold a major tournament in the spring due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to HLTV.org, which cited an email obtained from Valve.

The company canceled two majors in 2020 but had hoped to host an event in May. Instead, it will set its sights on a major in the fall.

Valve reportedly has begun working on the logistics for the competition.

“We are still disentangling our prior commitments, and currently have both a partner and an EU venue designated for a Major later in 2021,” the email from Valve said. “Assuming it makes sense to proceed, the event will take place October 25-November 7 with a potential play-in event October 23-24.”

