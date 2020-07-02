Report: Vitality set $600K buyout for ALEX

Team Vitality established a $600,000 buyout for former in-game leader Alex “ALEX” McMeekin, the French website 1pv.fr reported.

The 24-year-old English player, who has been with the French team since December 2018, has reportedly drawn interest from FaZe Clan, Cloud9, Gen.G, FunPlus Phoenix and others.

“As always, these things take time, but we are in discussion with several teams and things are progressing quite well,” the team said, per the report. “We hope to be able to finalize negotiations in the coming weeks.”

Last year, ALEX helped Vitality win major titles at EPICENTER 2019 in December and Esports Championship Series Season 7 in June.

ALEX has been on Vitality’s bench since March. He cited the “intense traveling schedule” as his reason for stepping down.

—Field Level Media