Reports: Vitality in-game leader 'ALEX' leaves squad

Team Vitality’s in-game leader Alex “ALEX” McMeekin is leaving the French squad’s active CS:GO roster citing personal reasons, according to a report Tuesday by French website 1pv.fr.

The 24-year-old British captain reportedly does not want to participate in Vitality’s upcoming rigorous travel schedule, which features six events over the next four months including the ESL One Rio Major, set for May 11-24 in Brazil.

ALEX joined Vitality in December 2018, when he was brought into replace Vincent “Happy” Schopenhauer.

With just two weeks until the start of the ESL Pro League Season 11, Vitality will need a replacement. Several reports suggest 24-year-old Frenchman Ali “hAdji” Hainouss, who currently plays for LDLC, could fit the bill. This would be hAdji’s second stint at the tier-one level, as he played for Team Envy in 2018.

Vitality is currently ranked ninth in world, according to HLTV rankings.

The team was eliminated in the early stages of IEM Katowice, finishing tied for 9th-12th place. Vitality also played at BLAST Premier Spring Series where they finished in 7th-9th place and failed to qualify for the finals.

—Field Level Media