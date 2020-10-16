Team Vitality add Nivera to six-man roster

Team Vitality added Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom to their six-man Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on Friday.

“I look forward to showcasing my unique playstyle and contributing personally to upcoming victories,” the 19-year-old Belgian-Moroccan player said in a team news release.

Nivera, who spent the past seven months with Team Heretics, is the younger brother of CS:GO legend Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom.

He joins the Vitality roster alongside Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, Dan “apEX” Madesclaire, Cedric “RpK” Guipouy, Richard “shox” Papillon and Kevin “misutaaa” Rabier.

The team said Nivera will make his official debut at BLAST Premier Fall Series at the end of October.

“We are so excited to be able to take the next steps in the evolution of Team Vitality’s CS:GO roster with the signing of Nivera,” said Vitality president and co-founder Fabien “Neo” Devide in a news release. “We truly believe in the importance of nurturing young talent and Nivera was such a natural fit when we were exploring expansion. Having a six-man roster will play an integral part as we commit to providing the best strategic environment for our players to perform at their best.”

--Field Level Media