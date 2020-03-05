Report: Vitality to sign 'misutaaa'

Vitality are set to sign 17-year-old Kevin “misutaaa” Rabier to their Counter Strike: Global Offensive roster after losing former in-game leader Alex “ALEX” McMeekin, as reported by 1pv.fr.

Before coming to Vitality, misutaaa captured first place for Viva Algeria to qualify for the 2019 WESG World Finals. He also recorded a Top 16 finish in IEM Katowice 2020 with Legends.

It is not immediately known who will become Vitality’s new in-game leader, however veterans Dan “apEX” Madesclaire and Richard “shox” Papillon are considered options. Both have been competing since 2013.

Misutaaa will be making his debut on Vitality at the start of the ESL Pro League Season 11.

—Field Level Media