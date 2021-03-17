Virtus.pro reveal new VP.Prodigy roster

Virtus.pro announced the relaunch of its VP.Prodigy youth brand for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on Wednesday.

The new VP.Prodigy roster features captain Alexey “RuFire” Burakov, Nikita “BloodyK” Dobrynin, Eugene “r3salt” Frolov, Armen “cheerful” Eskuzyan and coach Vladislav “flash_1” Bykov.

“Our main goal is to help the players reach their full potential and we are sure that the guys have what it takes to accomplish everything we set out to do,” shooter branch manager Mikkhail Artemyev said in a news release. “Right now they are taking their careers to a higher level, and we don’t want the potential pressure from competitive scene to prevent them from enjoying the game.”

“When we were building this roster we wanted not only skilled players but also easygoing ones with non-conflictual attitude,” RuFire said in the release. “Our current roster clicked right away, we have good team chemistry and we know what our main goals are. We’ll do our best to prove ourselves.”

--Field Level Media