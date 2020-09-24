Virtus.pro launches second VP.Prodigy team

Virtus.pro launched a second Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team under the name VP.Prodigy on Thursday.

“After VP.Prodigy’s success in Dota 2 it became obvious that youngsters squads are the next big thing, that’s why we decided to continue on this path,” Virtus.pro CEO Sergey Glamazda said in a news release. “Two squads can successfully coexist in the ecosystem. Launching a second roster is yet another way for us to display our eagerness to develop young players and esports in general.”

Glamazda said VP.Prodigy’s participation in tournaments will not interfere with the main roster.

The team’s coach will be Vladislav “Flash_1” Bykov, a former Warthox Esport player who began coaching for 100PingGods earlier in 2020

“We started off this summer searching for a team leader -- a coach capable of leading team players. We have watched a ton of demos together and communicated with lots of players,” Virtus.pro branch manager Mikhail Artemyev said. “Our main goal was to find not only skilled players, but also interesting personalities who could avoid conflicts and work together as a team. As far as I can tell, we’ve managed to build a perfect squad in terms of team morale and potential.”

VP.Prodigy’s roster consists of Aleksandr “mefixs” Ilukhin, Serhii “muR” Hres, Maxim “awesome” Zyuzko, Evgeny “Norwi” Ermolin and Vadym “h1glaiN” Tanasiuk.

