New Jersey approves betting on CS:GO tournament

The state of New Jersey will allow wagering on a second esports event, the state’s Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) announced Tuesday.

Licensed operators in the state who receive approval can begin taking “single-outcome” wagers on the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Legend Series — a two-week, 16-team international tournament that began Monday and carries a total purse of $59,000.

“Esports is quickly emerging as an economic and cultural force on par with many other traditional sports, and it is important that New Jersey accommodate the many ways fans engage with their favorite teams and events,” DGE director David L. Rebuck said. “Allowing betting on esports not only provides more variety for sports wagering enthusiasts, but also makes New Jersey more attractive to the innovative companies that drive this growing industry.”

According to Esports Online, single-outcome wagers will be allowed both before and during matches. To gain approval, according to the report, an operator must submit a request to take wagers on the event to the state’s deputy attorney general and receive approval prior to taking any bets.

New Jersey approved licensed operators to take wagers on the League of Legends World Championship finals in November 2019.

Nevada was the first state to legalize wagering on esports, back in 2016.

—Field Level Media