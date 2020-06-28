Na'Vi win grand final of WePlay! Clutch Island event

Natus Vincere swept Team Spirit in Sunday’s grand final to win the WePlay! Clutch Island event.

Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov recorded 41 kills and Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev had a plus-14 kill-death differential for Na’Vi, who posted 16-9 wins on Mirage and Dust II.

Natus Vincere claimed $15,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Rankings points with the tournament victory.

Team Spirit gained entry into the grand final after sweeping Virtus.pro earlier on Sunday.

Nikolay “mir” Bityukov had 73 kills and a plus-35 kill-death differential as Team Spirit secured a 16-13 win on Train and 16-14 victory on Dust II.

The $50,000 online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began last week with 13 teams.

In addition to the playoff bracket, ESPADA swept Gambit Youngsters in the fifth-place match on Sunday.

Robert “Patsi” Isyanov had 43 kills and a plus-9 kill-death differential for ESPADA, who notched a 16-13 victory on Overpass and a 16-9 triumph on Mirage.

WePlay! Clutch Island prize pool ($USD, Regional Major Ranking points):

1. $15,000, 2,000 — Natus Vincere

2. $10,000, 1,875 — Team Spirit

3. $6,000, 1,750 — Virtus.pro

4. $5,000, 1,625 — Nemiga Gaming

5. $4,500, 1,500 — ESPADA

6. $3,500, 1,375 — Gambit Youngsters

7. $3,000, 1,250 — Winstrike Team

8. $3,000, 1,125 — Hard Legion Esports

9. 0, 1,000 — forZe

10. 0, 875 — Syman Gaming

11. 0, 0 — HellRaisers

12-13. 0, 0 — Moscow Five Academy, CR4ZY

—Field Level Media