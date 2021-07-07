WePlay announces $100K CS:GO Academy League

WePlay Esports on Wednesday announced the formation of the $100,000 WePlay Academy League, an effort it says is designed to shape the standards for the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive industry in fostering new talents.

Season 1 begins July 19 with eight participating teams. Each team will comprise at least four players between ages 16-20.

“The WePlay Academy League is a perfect breeding ground for daring CS:GO talent who are willing to challenge the status quo. With the new regular event circuit, the up-and-comers will be able to hone their skill and potentially get picked for the main roster,” Eugene Shepelev, lead esports manager at WePlay Esports, said in a statement.

The event begins with an online round-robin group stage (July 19-Aug. 1) where the teams meet each other twice. The top three teams advance to the double-elimination playoffs, to be held Aug. 27-29 at the WePlay Esports Arena Kyiv. The next four play a gauntlet stage (Aug. 7-8) to earn the final playoff spot. The team that finishes in eighth place is eliminated.

The participating teams:

NAVI Junior

Young Ninjas

mouz NXT

BIG. OMEN Academy

Astralis Talent

VP.Prodigy

Fnatic Rising

FURIA Academy

--Field Level Media