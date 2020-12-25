Winstrike part ways with KrizzeN, bondik

Winstrike Team, a Russian esports organization with teams in CS:GO, Dota 2, Overwatch and Fortnite, announced Friday that Vladislav “bondik” Nechiporchuk and Aydin “KrizzeN” Turlybekov will be leaving their CS:GO roster at the end of the month.

“There have been ups and downs this year, but closer to the end of the year our results went down,” roster manager Pavel “Dart” Chuvashev said in an announcement. “Various gaming and non-gaming factors led to this. We came to the conclusion that the current situation requires certain changes in the approach and in the roster.”

Most recently, Winstrike won the Dell Gaming League Russia tournament on Thursday and the Legend Series Season 6 title in September.

“First of all, we thank bondik, who has become a real club legend for Winstrike,” Dart added. “For almost two years bondik was one of the leaders of the main roster. Record number of games, record number of victories -- it was a long story, and we will miss you, Vlad!

“Let’s not forget about KrizzeN, who was also an important part of the team in 2019 and 2020. Thank you, Aydin, you have everything ahead of you.”

Winstrike said they will announce new players on their CS:GO roster after Jan. 1 The current roster includes captain Alexey “NickelBack” Trofimov, Alexey “El1an” Gusev, Victor “Lack1” Boldyrev and coach Dmitry “hooch” Bogdanov.

--Field Level Media