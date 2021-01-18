Cloud9 release woxic after just four months

Cloud9 terminated the contract of Ozgur “woxic” Eker from their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, just four months after signing him to a three-year, $1.365 million deal.

General manager Henry “HenryG” Greer made the announcement Monday on social media and attributed woxic’s release from the U.S.-based organization to multiple reasons. woxic is now a free agent.

“This decision may come as a shock to many of the fans,” HenryG wrote, “but allowing this to continue wouldn’t have been in the best interest of the squad in the long run.”

He cited, in part, “unreliable high ping” and a “compromising time zone” for woxic’s dismissal.

“It was clear that this was a very demotivating period for him,” HenryG wrote. “We approached with many resolutions to these problems but unfortunately the logistics of overcoming them were almost insurmountable.”

woxic, a 22-year-old AWPer from Turkey, began his pro career in 2012 and played with HellRaisers and mousesports immediately before joining Cloud9. He was active with mousesports from March 14, 2019, until Aug. 27, 2020, when he was moved to the bench.

The Cloud9 roster currently consists of Ricky “floppy” Kemery, Alex “ALEX” McMeekin, William “mezii” Merriman and Patrick “es3tag” Hansen. They have yet to replace coach Aleksandar “kassad” Trifunovic, who departed in December.

--Field Level Media