Report: mousesports benches woxic

mousesports has benched Özgür “woxic” Eker from their CS:GO lineup in the aftermath of their exit from ESL One Cologne Europe, french website 1pv.fr reported Saturday.

The move was made because of woxic’s attitude, not his play, according to the report.

mouz is expected to replace the AWPer with Lithuanian Aurimas “Bymas” Pipiras, who they signed earlier this month as a development player. Chris “chrisJ” de Jong will take over the AWP, per the report.

woxic joined mousesports in early 2019 as part of a roster overhaul.

Bymas, a 16-year-old Lithuanian, recently competed for FaZe Clan on a stand-in basis prior to joining mouz.

—Field Level Media