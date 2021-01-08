Report: x6tence to depart CS:GO

Spanish Esports organization x6tence is leaving Counter-Strike: Global Offensive play, according to a report Friday from DBLTAP.com.

Per the report, the members of x6tence have been in talks with other organizations and will become free agents on Feb. 1.

It is not known whether x6tence plan to return to CS:GO.

The current x6tence roster consists of Dutchmen Magnus “Nodios” Olsen, Jonas “Queenix” Dideriksen, Daniel “mertz” Mertz, Marcus “maNkz” Kjeldesen and Jesper “tenzki” Plougmann Mikalski. The coach is Morten “zEVES” Vollan of Norway.

