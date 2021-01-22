Xeppaa joins Cloud9 Colossus

Rifler Erick “Xeppaa” Bach has been added to the roster of the Cloud9 Colossus Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the organization announced on Friday.

Per general manager Henry “HenryG” Greer, Xeppaa’s three-year contract is valued at $432,000. The sum could rise to $540,000 should he reach undisclosed bonuses.

“C9 COLOSSUS Thought I had to play Valorant but I guess this is better,” Xeppaa wrote on Twitter.

Xeppaa, 20, joined Chaos Esports Club in May and remained with the outfit until Jan. 1.

Xeppaa will replace the roster spot of Ozgur “woxic” Eker, who was released earlier this week -- just four months after he signed a three-year, $1.365 million deal.

The Cloud9 roster currently consists of Xeppaa, Ricky “floppy” Kemery, Alex “ALEX” McMeekin, William “mezii” Merriman and Patrick “es3tag” Hansen. They have yet to replace coach Aleksandar “kassad” Trifunovic, who departed in December.

