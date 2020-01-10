TYLOO adds 'xeta' to CS:GO roster

Chinese esports organization TYLOO announced the addition of South Korean Seon-ho “xeta” Son to its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team roster, replacing recently departed Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand of Indonesia.

“Today we are excited to welcome @OfficialXETA as the new member of our CSGO Team,” wrote TYLOO in its social media post on Friday. “He’s proven himself as one of the best AWPers in Asia , and he will definitely bring more diversity and structure into the team. Xeta will join the team at our Kiev Gaming house in February.”

BnTeT played his last match for TYLOO on Thursday as part of the IEM Katowice 2020 Asia Closed Qualifier, where the team was swept by ViCi Gaming 3-0 in the grand final. BnTeT is joining North America’s Gen.G Esports.

Most recently, xeta played for South Korean esports organization MVP PK, where he had been since June 2018. He will take over the team’s AWP role.

TYLOO returns to action in February. According to a report by vpesports.com, it will begin with a bootcamp for the Greater China Closed Qualifier, set for March 7-8, in an attempt to qualify for the Asia Minor Championship — Rio 2020.

